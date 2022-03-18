Ram Charan travels with his dog for RRR promotions in Dubai, Jr NTR cannot resist giving him a few pets. See pics

The team of RRR has begun its final leg of promotions ahead of the film's release on March 25. As part of the promotions, the team landed in Dubai on Friday and Ram Charan was spotted travelling with his pet dog Rhyme. Pictures of Ram with Rhyme from the airport have surfaced on social media. The film, directed by SS Rajamouli, marks the first collaboration between Jr. NTR and Ram Charan. (Also read: Ram Charan's fans walk 231 km to meet him, actor greets them with hugs. See pics)

In the pictures, Ram can be seen holding Rhyme in his arms. In one of the pictures, Jr. NTR can be seen petting Rhyme.

Rhyme is the second pet dog in Ram Charan’s household. In September 2021, Ram took to Instagram to welcome Rhyme into his family. Ram Charan already had a pet dog, a Jack Russell Terrier named Brat.

As part of the promotions, the team of RRR will travel to six other locations over the course of next few days.

SS Rajamouli directed RRR, which features Jr. NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, was supposed to release worldwide on January 7. The release was postponed due to the sudden surge in Covid-19 cases across the country. The film finally releases in cinemas worldwide on March 25.

In RRR, Jr. NTR shares screen space with Ram Charan for the first time. The film will be a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independence era and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Rajamouli had said that the film will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

The film, which has been dubbed and will be released in Hindi, also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON