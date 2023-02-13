Ram Charan makes grand entry amid cheering fans as he lands on RC 15 set from chopper in leaked video. Watch

Actor Ram Charan, who is busy filming for his upcoming multilingual film with director Shankar, recently shot for a song in a university campus in Visakhapatnam, as per reports. In a leaked video from the shoot, a chopper can be seen landing as cheering fans were waiting to catch a glimpse of the star as he steps down from the chopper. Towards the end of the video, Ram Charan seemingly is seen in his character from the film. Also read: Ram Charan's new look attracts fan attention, is it for RC 15?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this project, Ram Charan has collaborated with Shankar for the first time. This project, which is currently dubbed RC 15, will also mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu filmdom. The team recently filmed a song in Visakhapatnam. They shot it in a university and clips and pictures from the shoot have surfaced on social media. In one of the clips, Ram Charan can be seen getting off a chopper. It looks like the sequence is part of the song the makers were filming. Ram can be seen wearing a turquoise blue shirt and a tie with a white formal trouser.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the movie, Ram Charan is said to be playing an IAS officer with anger issues. Kiara Advani also stars in the upcoming film. Last April, the team completed a schedule in Amritsar where Ram took out time to meet the soldiers of Border Security Force. He also organized langar (a communal meal) at the Golden temple. A few months ago, a period set worth ₹10 crore was built to shoot some important flashback sequences in the movie, as per reliable sources. Produced by Dil Raju, the film has music by SS Thaman and will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Ram Charan will next team up with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana for a sports drama. Recently, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana announced that they’re all set to enter parenthood. A few months ago, Upasana took to Instagram to share a picture featuring the most important women in her life and sought their blessings as she’s all set to embrace motherhood.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.