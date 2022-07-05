Ram Charan's new look attracts fan attention, is it for RC 15?

Actor Ram Charan, who was recently seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR, is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming multilingual project with filmmaker Shankar. Celebrity stylist Aalim Hakim took to Instagram to share a glimpse of Ram Charan’s new look, making his fans curious. Several fans took to the comments section to ask if the look is for Ram’s next film, currently dubbed RC 15.

RC 15 marks the maiden collaboration between Shankar and Ram Charan. In the movie, he’s said to be playing an IAS officer with anger issues. Kiara Advani plays his co-star in the film.

Sharing a fresh picture Ram Charan, Aalim wrote: “For Our Super Duper @alwaysramcharan. A New Vibe, A New Hairstyle, A New Look (sic).”

Aalim Hakim shared a new picture of Ram Charan.

One fan wrote: “RC 15, it’s going to be lit (sic).” Another fan wrote: “The most Handsome Hottest Man of the world (sic).’’ One more commented, “Just a Matter of Time !! He is in Making to Bringing us Something Never before with the Showman #RC15 #ManOfMassesRamCharan.

In April, the team completed a schedule in Amritsar where Ram took out time to meet the soldiers of Border Security Force. He also organized langar at the Golden temple.

In July 2021, Ram Charan met Shankar at his residence in Chennai ahead of the official announcement of this project. Ram Charan thanked Shankar and his family for being great hosts. “Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday! Thank you @shanmughamshankar Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon (sic),” Ram Charan wrote in an Instagram post.

Expected to be an action-thriller, RC 15 will have music by S.S Thaman. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalized soon.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON