Ram Charan, pregnant wife Upasana Konidela join Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi at their engagement. See pic

Actors Varun Tej Konidela and Lavanya Tripathi got engaged in the presence of a close-knit family event in Hyderabad on June 9. RRR actor Ram Charan on Saturday congratulated actor Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on their engagement. (Also read: Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi share romantic pics from engagement) Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela with newly-engaged couple Varun and Lavanya.

Ram Charan's post

Taking to Instagram, Ram shared a couple of pictures and captioned it, "Varun & Lavanya , love you guys. Heartiest congratulations. @varunkonidela7 @itsmelavanya."

In the picture, Ram and his wife Upasana could be seen posing with the newly engaged couple.

Charan's wife Upasana also shared a couple of pictures and wrote, “Welcome to the Konidela family dearest Lavanya Looking forward to celebrating my dearest thodi kodalu. Varunnnnnn soooooo happy for you.@itsmelavanya @varunkonidela7.”

What Varun and Lavanya posted

For the ceremony, Varun opted for an off-white kurta, while Lavanya looked beautiful in a light green saree. The 'Gaddalakonda Ganesh' actor shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on his Instagram handle and captioned it, "Found my Lav!"

Lavanya, on the other hand, captioned, "Found my forever."

Tej is the son of noted actor-producer Nagendra Babu. He is the nephew of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. His cousins are Telugu superstars Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej.

Tripathi, who grew up in Dehradun, won Femina Miss Uttarakhand in 2006. She made her acting debut with the Hindi television show "Pyaar Ka Bandhan" before venturing into Telugu industry with 2012's "Andala Rakshasi".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Tej will be next seen in the upcoming action thriller film Gandeevadhari Arjuna which is all set to hit the theatres on August 25.

Apart from that, he also has an upcoming aerial action thriller film 'VT 13' opposite actor Manushi Chillar. Lavanya is also known for his work in Telugu as well as Tamil cinema. She worked in movies like Doosukeltha Tamil films Bramman, and Happy Birthday.

Talking about Charan's work front, he will be next seen in director Shankar's next Game Changer opposite actor Kiara Advani.

