Ram Charan recommends 4 Indian films for international fans, here's what he chose. Watch

Ram Charan, who is currently in the US promoting with the team of RRR, recommended four Indian films for his international fans to explore after they had watched the Oscar-nominated Telugu film. The actor chose a mix of new and old, with one Hindi feature and the rest of the films from the Telugu industry. He also chose four of his favourite Hollywood films which he could watch again and again. (Also read: TV host calls Ram Charan ‘Brad Pitt of India'. Check out his reaction)

The actor has been on a press tour in the US ahead of the 95th Academy Awards on March 12. He has been making several TV appearances on US television. RRR's Naatu Naatu is nominated for Best Original Song at the Oscars and is up against nominees like Lady Gaga and Rihanna. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava have already been confirmed to perform at the Oscars ceremony. It is likely that he might be dancing on the main stage come Oscar night as well.

In an interview with Letterboxd, Ram was asked about other Indian films for audiences to seek out after RRR. The actor picked out three Telugu films, including one of his blockbuster hits from 2017, as well as a Hindi cult classic starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi. He shared, "Many classics coming from my region in the south of India - Danna Veera Soora Karna. I would say Mr India. It's a beautiful story done by Mr Shekhar Kapur who did Elizabeth. I think Baabubali, Mr Rajamouli's previous film and my film Rangasthalam."

Danna Veera Soora Karna is 1977 mythological film produced and directed by NT Rama Rao, the grandfather of his RRR co-star, Jr NTR. He also recommended SS Rajamouli's previous blockbuster Baahubali and his own hit film Rangasthalam opposite Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Ram also shared his Hollywood favourites and stated, "I can start... One of my favourite films is [The] Notebook and then Terminator 2. You know, those big LED discs which we used to get back in those days. I used to watch it a couple of times a week and I've started counting and it was 50, probably 50 times. I would have watched the film. That's how much I love that movie. Gladiator. All Quentin Tarantino movies. I like Inglorious Bastards. One of my favourites."

On Wednesday, Rajamouli, Ram and composer MM Keeravaani were present at a sold-out screening of the film in Los Angeles. The RRR team also participated in a Q&A session in the theatre which can seat over 1,600.

