Ram Charan reveals daughter Klin Kaara no longer calls him ‘nanna’ after Peddi release; reacts to backlash

Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi was released in theatres on June 4 and has since grossed over ₹332 crore worldwide. The film initially received favourable reviews but soon faced backlash over the portrayal of the female lead. At an event in Hyderabad celebrating the film’s success, Ram reacted to the flak. He also revealed that his daughter no longer calls him ‘nanna’ (father) after the film’s release.

Klin Kaara no longer calls Ram Charan ‘nanna’

Upasana Konidela and Ram Charan with their first daughter, Klin Kaara.

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Ram claimed at the event that Peddi has changed his life more than any other film has. “You have made the film such a huge success that I worry you will forget Ram Charan and remember only Peddi,” he said, adding, “No, I’m saying that because I’ve experienced that even at home. My little one, Klin Kaara, used to call me nanna till the film was released. She now says, ey Peddi. When I tell her not to address me like that, she’s calling me Peddi nanna. So, even she has forgotten me.” Chiranjeevi, who also attended the event, smiled as he said that.

Reacts to backlash and thanks audience for making it a hit

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{{^usCountry}} Ram thanked the Peddi team before thanking the audience for the film’s success. “I remember a dialogue from the Tagore movie. Telugu people don’t like anyone that easily, but once they do, they love them till death. Much like that, no matter who said what and no matter what reviews were written…this film is truly not ours, it belongs to the audience,” said the actor. He also thanked them for their reviews of the film after watching it and for focusing on the positives. “I still thank everyone from big channels to small reviewers from the bottom of my heart,” added Ram. About Peddi {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram thanked the Peddi team before thanking the audience for the film’s success. “I remember a dialogue from the Tagore movie. Telugu people don’t like anyone that easily, but once they do, they love them till death. Much like that, no matter who said what and no matter what reviews were written…this film is truly not ours, it belongs to the audience,” said the actor. He also thanked them for their reviews of the film after watching it and for focusing on the positives. “I still thank everyone from big channels to small reviewers from the bottom of my heart,” added Ram. About Peddi {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. AR Rahman composed the film’s music, a rarity for Telugu cinema. The film has become the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year. After the backlash, the makers removed the objectionable scenes featuring Janhvi and, two weeks later, added new ones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. AR Rahman composed the film’s music, a rarity for Telugu cinema. The film has become the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year. After the backlash, the makers removed the objectionable scenes featuring Janhvi and, two weeks later, added new ones. {{/usCountry}}

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Peddi was a much-needed hit for Ram after the disappointment of Shankar’s Game Changer and Koratala Siva’s Acharya. He now has a film with Pushpa and Rangasthalam director Sukumar lined up.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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