Ram Charan reveals he is 'especially excited' to see Cate Blanchett, Tom Cruise at Oscars: 'I am nervous, excited'

Actor Ram Charan, who is gearing up to make a big splash at the Oscars 2023, has opened up about meeting some Hollywood stars he fanboyed growing up in a promotional interview. He said he wants to meet Tom Cruise and Cate Blanchett at the ceremony. Over the last couple of weeks, Ram Charan has been giving a series of interviews ahead of the Academy Awards. (Also Read | Naatu Naatu choreographer thanks Rajamouli for his praise: ‘Grateful for your trust in me’)

The song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli-directed RRR has entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category. Naatu Naatu has become an international phenomenon. The Telugu film song has been composed by MM Keeravani and written by Chandrabose. Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava have sung the dance number.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ram Charan was asked if he’s ready for the Oscars. “I don’t know if I will ever be ready for the Oscars. I am nervous, I am excited. I don’t know if I will walk the red carpet, as a fanboy or as an actor. Everybody I have grown up watching. I cannot name them, but I am especially excited to see Cate Blanchett and Tom Cruise this Oscars. I have watched him in Top Gun until now, he is incredible,” Ram said.

In a recent interview with ABC News Live, Ram Charan spoke about the popularity of RRR and how the single Naatu Naatu became a popular global track. Asked about his exact reaction if Naatu Naatu bags an Oscar, Ram Charan said, “I don’t think I’ll believe it. They have to wake me up and say, go and take it. Shove me up on stage. I’ll be the happiest. I don’t think it’ll be our success, it’ll be the success of the Indian film industry. None of us can take the credit.”

Released in March last year in cinemas, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries. Actor Jr NTR is also in the US and he’s also expected to be a part of a few promotional interviews. He couldn’t be in the US earlier as he was mourning the sudden death of his cousin, Nandamuri Taraka Ratna.

