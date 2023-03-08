Naatu Naatu choreographer thanks Rajamouli for his praise: ‘Grateful for your trust in me’

Choreographer Prem Rakshit, who’s the mastermind behind the peppy steps in Naatu Naatu song from RRR, took to Twitter to thank filmmaker SS Rajamouli, who heaped praise on his contribution to making the track a global phenomenon. The song Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli-directed RRR has entered the Oscars race in the Best Original Song category. Also read: Oscars 2023: SS Rajamouli discusses Naatu Naatu's costumes, choreography and more

Over the last few months, several videos of western audiences seen dancing in the theatre to the song have surfaced on social media. Rakshit shared a video of SS Rajamouli talking about the choreography of Naatu Naatu and his contribution to making the song so irresistibly foot-tapping.

In response to the video, Rakshit wrote: “I thank my guru, @ssrajamouli sir for this kind words towards me. I'm glad you enjoyed my work and appreciated my contribution. I’m grateful for ur trust in me & the opportunity to prove myself once again as a trustworthy choreographer for #RRRMovie. Love u so much sir.”

In a recent interview with ABC News Live, Ram Charan spoke about the popularity of RRR and how the single Naatu Naatu became a popular global track. Asked about his exact reaction if Naatu Naatu bags an Oscar, Ram Charan said, “I don’t think I’ll believe it. They have to wake me up and say, go and take it. Shove me up on stage. I’ll be the happiest. I don’t think it’ll be our success, it’ll be the success of the Indian film industry. None of us can take the credit.”

Talking about representing the entire country on a global level, he added, “It’s a great space we are all in right now. I feel like it’s a responsibility more than an achievement. I just don’t want it to be a one-time wonder. It’s a consistent process where we strive to do and come back again and again to the Oscars or Golden Globes.”

Released last March in cinemas, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries.

