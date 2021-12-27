Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Ram Charan reveals what he would say to Priyanka Chopra, Samantha Ruth Prabhu if he bumps into them

Ram Charan shared a message for Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a recent interview during the promotions of his upcoming film RRR.
Ram Charan has this message for Priyanka Chopra and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. 
Published on Dec 27, 2021 03:05 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Ram Charan, who is currently promoting his film RRR, gave a message for Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a recent interview. The two have worked together in 2018 Telugu period drama, Rangasthalam. 

Ram Charan is currently looking forward to RRR which also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt. The film has been directed by SS Rajamouli of Baahubali fame. 

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ram Charan was asked what would he say to his co-stars if he bumped into them. On being asked about Priyanka Chopra, with whom he worked in Zanjeer, Ram Charan said, "Long time."

On being asked about Samantha, he said that he would like to tell her, “come back bigger, stronger.” 

Ram Charan and Samantha's Rangasthalam is among the highest-grossing Telugu films and is also counted among the best Telugu films of the decade. The film also won a National Film Award for Best Audiography. 

Ram Charan was also asked whom would he like to step into his shoes if the film got a Hindi remake. The actor chose Ranveer Singh as his replacement in the Hindi version.

Samantha has been currently in news for her special dance number in the recently released Pushpa and her split with husband Naga Chaitanya. The Telugu film stars Allu Arjun as the lead and has been performing very well at the box office. Ram Charan added that the film would do even better if theatres were allowed to operate at 100 percent occupancy. 

Samantha had given a powerful reply to those who blamed her for the split with Naga Chaitanya. She had said in a note, "They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me."

