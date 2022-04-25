Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ram Charan reveals whether he is more afraid of dad Chiranjeevi or wife Upasana; and who is the 'boss' at home
telugu cinema

Ram Charan reveals whether he is more afraid of dad Chiranjeevi or wife Upasana; and who is the 'boss' at home

Ram Charan will be seen alongside his father Chiranjeevi for the first time in a full-length role in their upcoming Telugu film Acharya. He was recently asked if he is more afraid of Chiranjeevi or his wife Upasana Kamineni.
Chiranjeevi with his son Ram Charan and daughter-in-law Upasana Kamineni.
Updated on Apr 25, 2022 02:29 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Ram Charan had an interesting reply when he was asked if he is more afraid of his father Chiranjeevi or his wife Upasana Kamineni. Instead of directly answering the question, Ram Charan said that it's his mom Surekha Konidala who is the boss of the entire family. He also said that he has learnt to be careful around his wife Upasana after watching his father act the same way around his wife Surekha. Also Read| Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela cheers for his film RRR in theatre, throws confetti at screen and on audience. Watch

Ram Charan, who will be seen alongside Chiranjeevi for the first time in a full-length role in their upcoming Telugu film Acharya, was asked the question at the pre-release event of the film. When it was Ram Charan’s turn to speak at the event, where Chiranjeevi and Upasana were also present, the host asked him who he fears more in general – his father or his wife. Ram Charan said he doesn't know if he is scared of Upasana.

He added, “I’ve seen my dad being very careful around my mom. She’s the boss of the family, she’s the boss to me, my dad and even my uncle (Pawan Kalyan). I have also learnt from my dad to be careful around Upasana, just like how he’s around my mom,” Ram Charan said. Reacting to Ram Charan’s answer, Chiranjeevi joked, “If you’ve learnt it from me, you’ll be happy.”



Acharya is about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. The film has been directed by Koratala Siva. This will be the first time the father-son duo will be seen together on the screen in full-length roles, though Chiranjeevi had earlier played a cameo in Ram Charan’s Telugu film Bruce Lee: The Fighter.

Acharya will also have a narration from actor Mahesh Babu, who will start the film by introducing Padaghattam, an imaginary town that is the backdrop of the film. Chiranjeevi took to Twitter last week to thank him for turning narrator for the movie. This will be the first time Mahesh Babu will give a voice-over to a film strarring Chiranjeevi.

