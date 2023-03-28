Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela spotted with baby bump at his birthday bash, actor keeps her close. Watch

Ram Charan celebrated his 38th birthday with a star-studded bash in Hyderabad, days after his RRR song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar. All from his RRR team members to several other celebrities including Vijay Deverakonda and Nagarjuna attended the party. Ram posed for the paparazzi with his wife Upasana Konidela, who is expecting their first child. She looked simple yet stunning in a blue knee-length dress paired with flats. Ram was in an informal black shirt and pants. Also read: Ram Charan 38th birthday bash: SS Rajamouli, Vijay Deverakonda, Nagarjuna, MM Keeravaani and others arrive in style

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela posed together at his birthday party on Monday. (Viral Bhayani)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A paparazzo shared a video of Ram and Upasana from the night on Instagram and fans of the couple praised them in the comments section. A fan called them, “best couple” while another wrote, “he has zero attitude”. A person even said, “Dusra Ram Charan aa raha hai (another Ram Charan is coming).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

RRR director SS Rajamouli, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani also attended the party. Vijay Deverakonda arrived in a white suit. Nagarujna arrived at the venue with his wife Amala Akkineni, sons and actors, Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni. Actor-producer Naga Babu Konidela was also seen.

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela posed together at his birthday party on Monday. (Viral Bhayani)

Earlier in the day, Upasana had shared a post for Ram Charan on Instagram. She shared two candid pictures, one had him sitting on her lap, and wrote, “Happy Happy Birthday Bestie @alwaysramcharan.”

Ram's father and actor Chiranjeevi also dropped an adorable image of him giving a peck on his son's cheek. "Proud of you Nanna.. @AlwaysRamCharan. Happy Birthday," he captioned the post.

Ram Charan is currently basking in the global success of RRR. The film's song Naatu Naatu won an Oscar at the 95th Academy Awards in the Best Original Song category. A video from the award event showed Ram telling an interviewer, “The baby is bringing us so much luck. From the Globes to standing with you guys here (Oscars).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On his birthday, he also announced the name of his upcoming film, Game Changer. It stars Kiara Advani as the female lead who unveiled an interesting title announcement teaser on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.