Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Ram Charan's wife Upasana shares pic as couple step out for 'lunch date': 'Haven't done this in so long'
telugu cinema

Ram Charan's wife Upasana shares pic as couple step out for 'lunch date': 'Haven’t done this in so long'

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela stepped out for a 'lunch date' on Wednesday and sharing a picture was Upasana on Instagram. See here.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 07, 2021 04:25 PM IST
Ram Charan and Upasana have been married since 2012.

Upasana Konidela on Wednesday took to Instagram to share an adorable picture from a mid-week lunch date with her husband Ram Charan. She said they haven’t been on a date in a long time.

Sharing the picture, Upasana wrote: “Mid-week lunch break. Lunch date.” Ram Charan replied with a heart emoji to wife’s post.

Ram Charan and Upasana got married in 2012. The couple is quite popular for working out together and several of their videos have gone viral.

On the career front, Ram Charan will next be seen in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, which also stars Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in key roles.

In RRR, NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period portion which will be the flashback episode.

Rajamouli said that RRR will be a fictional story set in 1920s pre-independent era and it will be based on a few years in the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem.

Ram Charan is also part of his upcoming Telugu film Acharya, which stars his father Chiranjeevi in a lead role. He plays a character called Sidha.

Also read: When Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu used Facebook for the first time in 2017, had adorable exchange. Watch video

On landing a role opposite his father, Ram Charan said in a statement: “It will be an absolute honour for me to be able to share the same frame as my father. Also, it is not a cameo but a full-fledged role for me. I want to thank director Koratala Siva for making this happen,” he said.

Ram Charan also has a film with Shankar in the pipeline. Tipped to be an action-thriller, the project will be made as a trilingual in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

