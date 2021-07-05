Ram Charan meets filmmaker Shankar ahead of their new project, see pic

Actor Ram Charan along with producer Dil Raju met filmmaker Shankar at his residence in Chennai on Sunday ahead of the launch of their new project, tentatively titled RC 15. Ram Charan thanked Shankar and his family for being great hosts.

"Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday ! Thank you @shanmughamshankar Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon (sic),” Ram Charan wrote in an instagram post.

Ram Charan, who has just wrapped up shooting for SS Rajamouli’s RRR, is collaborating with Shankar for the first time. This project, which will be made into three languages, will also mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu filmdom.

Expected to be an action-thriller, RC 15 will have music by SS Thaman. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalised soon.

Before commencing work on this project, Shankar will most likely complete the remainder of Indian 2, a sequel to his own blockbuster film Indian, with Kamal Haasan. Indian 2, which is being bankrolled by Lyca Productions, also stars Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Bobby Simhaa, Kajal Aggarwal and Priya Bhavani Shankar in key roles.

The shoot of Indian 2 came to a standstill last year after an accident on the set killed three technicians.

Also read: Ira Khan shares first Instagram post after Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao divorce, gives cheesecake a mediocre review

Meanwhile, Shankar will also soon commence work on the Hindi remake of his own Tamil hit, Anniyan. Ranveer Singh has been roped in for the remake which is expected to go on the floors later this year.

When the project was announced earlier this year, the original producer of Anniyan, Aascar Ravichandran, threatened Shankar with legal action over the remake.

ott:10