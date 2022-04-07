Ram Charan slams reporter’s question about dominating Jr NTR in RRR, says 'loved working every second with him'

Actor Ram Charan slammed a reporter’s question about walking away with more accolades for his performance than his co-star Jr. NTR in SS Rajamouli’s period drama RRR. When asked if he feels he has earned more praise than Jr NTR, Ram Charan said he doesn’t believe in it. Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR attended the RRR success bash in Mumbai on Wednesday. Also read: RRR ₹1000 cr success bash: Aamir Khan, Ram Charan, Jr NTR attend, Palak Tiwari joins too

A grand bash was hosted by producer Jayantilal Gada on Wednesdaas SS Rajamouli's RRR entered the ₹1000 crore club worldwide. All from Aamir Khan, Huma Qureshi to Johnny Lever, Makarand Deshpande joined the celebrations.

When a reporter asked Ram Charan about walking away with all the accolades, he said: “No ma'am, I don’t believe that at all. Not even for a second. We both have excelled beautifully and Tarak was fantastic. I don’t think I’ve enjoyed working in a film so much like RRR. What I take back from RRR is my journey with Bheem; my journey with Tarak. I shall never ever forget. Thank you Rajamouli for giving me that opportunity. I’ll love him (Tarak) to bits, and it’ll always remain the same.”

RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan plays Ram, Tarak is seen as Bheem.

RRR is Rajamouli’s first full-length period film. Even though his film Magadheera had a period portion, close to half of the film has a modern-day segment.

Made on a budget of over ₹300 crore, the film also stars Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

