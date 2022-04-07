RRR 1000 cr success bash: Aamir Khan, Ram Charan, Jr NTR attend, Palak Tiwari joins too

A grand bash was hosted on Wednesday as SS Rajamouli's RRR crossed ₹1000 crore worldwide. All from Aamir Khan, Huma Qureshi to Johnny Lever, Makrand Deshpande joined in the celebrations. Pictures and videos from the event are proof they all had a blast as they celebrated the box office success of the film. Alia Bhatt, who too has a pivotal role in the film, was not spotted at the party. Also read: RRR movie review: Jr NTR and Ram Charan are dazzling, Bollywood has a lot to learn from this SS Rajamouli epic

A video shared by a paparazzo account shows Aamir chatting with SS Rajamouli and other guests at the party. He is seen sharing a hug with actor Makarand Deshpande as they both talk about their reunion. The two have worked together in films like Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak and Sarfarosh. The video also shows Aamir giving a hug to a few others as they all celebrate the success of RRR together.

Aamir Khan (second from left) and SS Rajamouli (third from left) at RRR bash. (Varinder Chawla)

RRR is a fictional story about two Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR), and their fight against the British Raj. While Jr NTR was seen in a black tee and blue denims paired with a black blazer at the bash, Ram Charan posed barefoot on the red carpet in a black kurta pyjama.

Huma was seen in a short red dress and yellow heels. Rakhi Sawant stole the spotlight in a red blouse and skirt with a thigh-high slit and posed with all from Aamir to Johnny Lever on the red carpet. Sharad Kelkar, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, The Kashmir Files actor Darshan Kumaar were also present at the party. Palak Tiwari of Bijlee fame was seen in a short beige dress.

Rakhi Sawant and Aamir Khan, Huma Qureshi, Palak Tiwari, Jr NTR at the RRR bash. (Varinder Chawla)

RRR has surpassed ₹1000 crore worldwide. The Hindi version of the film crossed ₹200 crore on Wednesday. Alia was however, not spotted at the event. She had earlier turned down rumours that she was upset with RRR director SS Rajamouli over her ‘shortened’ role in the film. She had deleted some promotional posts related to the film on Instagram to de-clutter her feed.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON