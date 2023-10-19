Ram Charan speaks Hindi, talks about 'real hero' as he decks up as groom in ad; internet calls him 'cute and handsome'

Ethnic wear brand Manyavar has launched a campaign with Telugu actor Ram Charan as its new brand ambassador amid the ongoing festive season. In his first-ever commercial for Manyavar, which has had everyone from cricketer Virat Kohli to actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassadors, Ram was dressed in a series of ethnic looks. He was also seen as a groom in a heavy sherwani. But what caught fans' attention was his voiceover in Hindi. Also read: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s Manyavar ad reveals what happens after one year of marriage

Watch Ram Charan as groom

Ram Charan is the new brand ambassador for Manyavar.

The ad opens with Ram, the to-be groom, gushing over his 'real hero', his father, who never gives up and always puts his loved ones before him. As he gets ready for his wedding, Ram says in Hindi, “Shaadi ke liye toh taiyaar tha, par life ke liye taiyyar hona maine papa se sikha hai (I was ready for marriage, but to be ready for life is something I learnt from my father).”

Reactions to Ram Charan's ad

"Super! He looks cute and handsome (heart eyes emoji)," tweeted a fan. Another said, "Hindi lo anna voice super (The voice in Hindi is super)." One more wrote, "Antha andhagadivi enti annaya nuvvu (You are so beautiful, brother)." A person also called the actor 'charming'.

Reacting to the ad shared by the brand on YouTube, a person commented, "Global star Ram Charan (heart emojis)." A second said, "Charan anna (brother) you are looking too handsome and dashing." A third wrote, "New achievement from the south." The actor is the first brand ambassador for Manyavar from south Indian cinema.

Ram on becoming Manyavar brand ambassador

Speaking about his association with the brand, Ram Charan said in a statement shared by Brand Equity, "I am excited to be associated with Manyavar, a brand that has consistently redefined men's festive fashion in India. Manyavar's commitment to innovation, tradition, and family values resonates deeply with my own principles, making this partnership particularly special to me. It is always a moment of pride and joy to celebrate weddings and festivities and what better way than by making a style statement in Manyavar.”

Ram Charan was last seen in RRR. The actor will next be seen in Shankar's Game Changer, which also features Kiara Advani. Recently, Ram and his wife Upasana welcomed their first child, a daughter, on June 20.

