Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma’s new Manyavar ad reveals what happens after one year of marriage. Watch video

Remember the ad for a clothing company that teased cricketer Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma wedding before India even knew they were going to tie the knot? It was the ad that had both promising to take care of each other, and soon powered hilarious memes.

Well, now, Virat and Anushka are back with version 2.0 of the same ad – this time showcasing what happens after the moving finger has written, “…and they lived happily ever after.” It seems what happens is what you have already read in the clichéd husband-wife jokes your uncle insists on sending to the family WhatsApp group.

Lovely ad Shashank! And Virat is such a good actor!!!! Anushka and him sparkle in the ad! https://t.co/RcXgtSpwy3 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 20, 2018

In the new ad, Anushka and Virat – dressed in Manyavar clothes – are attending their friends’ wedding, again. Instead of being observers – like the last time – they are warning the bride and groom how people change after the ‘I do’ bit is done.

“He will promise to cook 15 days a month but will order food when his turn comes,” Anushka tells an obviously startled bride, as Virat tells a bemused groom how he will lose “TV remote, AC remote and life ka remote.” After some bickering, they switch on to the silver lining with the cloud and – you guessed it – it ends happily for the celeb couple and their wary friends.

The ad has been directed by Dhadak director Shashank Khaitan and was shared on social media by his mentor Karan Johar as well. “Lovely ad Shashank! And Virat is such a good actor!!!! Anushka and him sparkle in the ad!,” he wrote. Anushka also shared it on Twitter, “Celebrating love everyday #SaathSaathHamesha.”

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 11:20 IST