Here's how Ram Charan and Upasana's baby daughter Klin Kaara celebrated her 1st Independence Day

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni's newborn daughter Klin Kaara Konidela celebrated her first Independence Day in the cutest way possible. Upasana made sure to document the occasion of baby Klin on her Instagram and share it with fans. This is also the first time that Upasana has shared a proper glimpse of her daughter after her birth in June. (Also read: Ram Charan shares emotional video on Upasana's birthday, seen holding daughter Klin Kaara for the first time. Watch)

Upasana's Instagram post

Klin Kaara holding the flag on Independence Day.

Upasana took to her Instagram and shared a couple of pictures where Klin Kaara was seen in the arms of her grandmother Shobana Kamineni. With her tiny fingers, Klin was seen holding the rope that pulled the flag above. She wore a printed yellow dress and curled up her face in the arms of Shobana. In the caption, Upasana wrote, "Priceless moments with Amama and Thatha. Klin Kaara's first Independence Day. #jaihind #harghartiranga." She also tagged Ram Charan in the post.

Fan reactions

Fans reacted to the cute pictures and added to the comments. One said, "Happy independence day little princess." Another fan commented, "Truly priceless moment." A comment also read, "Cute baby." Many also commented with red heart emoticons in the comments.

Ram Charan and Upasana's baby name announcement

Ram and Upasana tied the knot on June 14, 2012. The two announced her pregnancy in December 2022. They welcomed Klin Kaara on June 20. Upasana had also shared a photo with her daughter and Ram on Instagram later and thanked fans for their love and blessings. Her post read, “Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings...”

Ram and Upasana had also announced their daughter's name and posted pictures from her naming ceremony. The caption on the post read, "Klin Kaara Konidela. Taken from the Lalitha Sahasranamam the name signifies a transformative, purifying energy that brings about a spiritual awakening. A big, big hug to our daughter's grandparents."

Last month, to celebrate Upasana's birthday as well as Klin Kaara's first month of being born, Upasana's mother Shobana Kamineni had shared a photo of Upasana on Instagram. She wrote in her caption, “Happiest of birthdays Upsi (Upasana). You have given dad, me and our entire generation the gift of becoming grandparents to the sweetest baby Kaara. Love you lots... and happy one month birthday baby Kaara it's been a month of joy.”

