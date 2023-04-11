Ram Charan and Upasana spend some time alone, enjoy sightseeing in Maldives before welcoming first child

It seems like actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana are having some quality time, away from the country. On Monday, the actor posted a couple of glimpses from their recent holiday. The parents-to-be recently hosted a baby shower in Dubai. Also read: Upasana poses with Ram Charan at her teddy bear themed baby shower, shares dreamy pics and videos

RRR actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela in the Maldives.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While it's not known where their recent pictures have been clicked, most like they have reached the Maldives for a trip before welcoming their first child. The first photo featured Ram Charan and Upasana on a boat while candidly looking at the sea.

It's followed by a stylish photo of the actor from a beachside resort. In it, he is seen leaning on a pillar while his face is not visible. Sharing the photos, Ram ditched a caption and only added a blue heart emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Soon after he posted the photos, fans took to the comment section and shared their excitement about Upasana's pregnancy. One of them wrote, “Omggg .. amazing pics anna ram Charan eagerly waiting for junior charan or junior upasana.” “Global sensation in Maldives,” added another one. One more said, “Such a cute couple.”

Ram Charan and Upasana were reportedly in Dubai to celebrate her baby shower with close friends and family. Upasana treated fans to a video montage of herself and Ram from their fun-filled white-themed baby shower. It included dreamy teddy bear inspired decor as well as a huge three-tier white cake which read, “because we love you."

She also shared lots of family photos and pictures of the to-be-parents, followed by photos of tables decorated with brown teddy bears and lots of greenery and white flowers. For the event, Upasana wore a white dress, while Ram was in white shirt and white pants.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Upasana and Ram Charan celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last year. In December 2022, Ram Charan's father and veteran actor Chiranjeevi had announced the news of Upasana's pregnancy. Talking about it, Upasana in a recent interview shared why she waited a decade to get pregnant instead of succumbing to societal pressure of having a baby early in their marriage.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.