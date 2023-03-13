Ram Charan, wife Upasana Konidela change into casual outfits for Oscars after party. See pics

Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela celebrated RRR's Oscar win for Best Original Song at the Vanity Fair after party. The couple was seen on the red carpet in different outfits than the ceremony. They had worn Indian outfits earlier in the day. The actor had donned an all-black outfit, while Upasana Konidela had worn a cream designer saree. They dressed a bit more casually for the after party. (Also read: 'We have won as Indian Cinema! We won as a country!': Ram Charan thanks everyone for manifesting the Oscar)

A fan account shared the after party pictures on Instagram which show Ram dressed in a black top and dark pants, with a green jacket. Upasana, who is six months pregnant, was seen in a long black dress, with beaded flowers in the front.

At the after-party, he was asked to send a message to India. The actor got emotional and shared, "Hum sab bahut proud hai, aapke liye, itna achha reception diya hai humare movie ke liye (We are all proud. This is for you, we have received such a good reception for our film). Thank you India, thank my audience, Telugu audiga, I am very very proud as a Telugu person, as a Telugu actor. I thank the Western audience and the Western media who embraced and gave such a warm reception. It helped in the voting process."

Composer MM Keeravaani and lyricist Charndrabose had gone on stage and accepted the Oscar, as the rest of the RRR team cheered on from the audience. Ram also put out a letter to his fans and the audience, thanking everyone for supporting the film. He wrote, “RRR is and will always remain as the most special film of our lives and of Indian cinema history. I can’t thank everyone for manifesting the Oscar award. It still feels like I’m living in a dream,” he wrote, and thanked everyone for the unstoppable support and love." Ram had walked the red carpet at the Oscars with his co-star Jr NTR and director SS Rajamouli.

Ram and Upasana have been in the US for a while now, promoting the Telugu film RRR, directed by Rajamouli. Upasana shared a video on Instagram which showed the couple exploring nature, shopping and trying out various dishes. The couple also went dolphin and whale-watching.

