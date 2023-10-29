Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela and Chiranjeevi explore Italy ahead of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding. See pics

Ahead of the wedding celebrations of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, the Konidela and the Kamineni families have reached Italy and are exploring the country. On Sunday, Ram and Upasana took to Instagram to share a family picture that saw Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan and other close family members. The couple will reportedly marry on November 1, and will later host two wedding receptions in India. (Also read: Allu Arjun heads to Italy with family to attend Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's wedding, spotted at airport. Watch)

Upasana's Instagram post

Spot Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter Klin Kaara in the newly shared picture.

Ram Charan and Upasana took to their Instagram accounts to share a joint post that had a sweet frame with the whole family. Ram Charan and Upasana stood beside each other in the picture, with Chiranjeevi sitting besides, with other family members. Look closer, and one can also spot little Klin Kaara in the middle. Her face is kept hidden with a heart emoticon. Another picture saw Ram Charan with Salvatore Ferragamo.

Sharing the picture, Upasana wrote in the caption: "The KONIDELA KAMINENI holiday in Tuscany ! All heart in one frame (red heart emoticon) Thank you Salvatore Ferragamo for this memorable experience."

In the comment section, fans pointed out that despite hiding Klin Kaara's face in the picture, her reflection in the swimming pool beneath could be clearly seen. A fan wrote, "Upsi akka you forgot to keep heart on Klina kaara's face which was reflected on the water." Another fan also wrote, "Mam we saw the baby face on the water reflection."

More details

Earlier, it was Upasana who revealed that the wedding would take place in Italy. Sharing a picture of Varun and Lavanya, as well as Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela wrote on Instagram, “La familia (The family)...Tuscany here we come…@varunkonidela7 and @itsmelavanya (Wedding ring and infinity emojis). Thank you @decorbydinaz and @canvas.artcafe for the amazing ambiance and indulgent food.”

Varun Tej is the son of Telugu actor and producer Nagendra Babu. He is a nephew of veteran actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan. Actors Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish, Sai Tej and Panja Vaisshnav Tej are all his cousins. On Sunday, Allu Arjun was seen with his family at the Hyderabad Airport as they headed off to Italy for the wedding.

