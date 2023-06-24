Ram Charan, Upasana share first pic with baby, thank fans for love and blessings; Priyanka Chopra congratulates them

Ram Charan and Upasana Kondidela became parents to a baby girl on Tuesday. The couple then made their first public appearance with their baby on Friday as they posed outside the hospital on their way home. Now, Upasana has taken to Instagram to share a picture with her baby, and expressed her gratitude to fans for their love and blessings. Ram Charan was also present beside her in the cute picture. (Also read: Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela showered with rose petals as they pose with baby for first time. Watch)

Ram and Upasana's picture with the baby

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela holding their newborn baby in their latest Instagram picture.

Upasana posted a picture of herself seated beside Ram Charan, holding the baby in her arms. She wore an off-white floral printed dress and smiled at the camera. Ram Charan sat beside her and held their puppy in his arms. He looked handsome in a white shirt and blue jeans. In the background, a decoration was visible with balloons and other designs. A sign that read "Welcome home baby" could be seen hanging on the wall behind them. Upasana wrote in the caption: "Overwhelmed by the warm welcome for our little one. Thank you for all the love and blessings (red heart and baby face emoticons) @alwaysramcharan @alwaysrhyme"

Reactions to the post

Priyanka Chopra commented on the post and said, "Congratulations." Actor Rakul Preet commented on the picture to congratulate the new parents. She wrote, "Upsiiiiii congratulations (red heart emoticons) may she be blessed with all the joy , happiness and abundance in the world" Fans also left congratulatory comments. One wrote, "Congratulations to both of you ..the most most awaited moment and welcome home to the little angel." Another said, "Congratulations and may god bless you all."

Ram addressed the media

On Friday, Ram had addressed the media waiting outside the hospital and thanked his fans and well wishers for their blessings. He also thanked the doctors from the hospital for their efforts. "We are so lucky. Upasana and the baby, there are no complications. They are doing very, very well," he said.

Earlier, Chiranjeevi had visited his granddaughter at the hospital. Speaking to the reporters in Hyderabad on June 20, Chiranjeevi said, “Today at 1.49 AM, Ram Charan and Upasana gave birth to a baby girl. Our family is extremely happy. We have been seeking for many years now that they should become parents and put a baby in our hands. By the grace of god and the blessings of all, it has come true. We consider it very special that the baby is born on Tuesday, which is auspicious day for praying to Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman).

Ram, 38, and Upasana, 33, announced the pregnancy in December. The couple tied the knot in 2012 after dating for years. The two announced her pregnancy in December 2022.

