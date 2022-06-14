Ram Charan, wife Upasana revisit their honeymoon destination in Italy to ring in 10th wedding anniversary. See pics

Actor Ram Charan, who was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s RRR, has jetted off with his wife Upasana to Italy to celebrate his 10th wedding anniversary. On Sunday, pictures and videos of the couple from the Hyderabad airport surfaced on social media. Also read: Ram Charan tells wife Upasana Konidela that holiday is on his mind, 'but has to wait' due to RC 15 shoot

Their latest pictures from Italy have surfaced on social media. They have reached Tuscany, Italy as Upasana tagged IL Borro village in her Instagram Stories. The couple had flown to the same village for their honeymoon.

Ram Charan shared a picture with Upasana on Instagram.

A picture of Ram Charan and Upasana was shared by a fan.

Last month, Ram Charan, who was busy shooting for his yet-untitled project with filmmaker Shankar, regretted not being able to take out time to go on a holiday with his wife. Sharing a few pictures from one of their holidays on Instagram, he had written that a holiday was on his mind. He had added that the holiday has to wait as he’s busy with the shoot of his upcoming multilingual film RC 15 in Visakhapatnam.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan has collaborated with Shankar for the first time. The project, which will be made into three languages and currently dubbed as RC 15, will also mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu film industry. In April, the team completed a schedule in Amritsar where Ram took out time to meet the soldiers of the Border Security Force. He also organized a langar at the Golden temple.

In July 2021, Ram Charan met Shankar at his residence in Chennai ahead of the official announcement of the project. Ram Charan thanked Shankar and his family for being great hosts. “Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday! Thank you @shanmughamshankar Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon (sic),” Ram Charan wrote in an Instagram post.

Expected to be an action-thriller, RC 15 will have music by SS Thaman. The rest of the cast and crew will be finalized soon.

