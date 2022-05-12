Ram Gopal Varma: 'Honestly didn't understand what Mahesh Babu meant by Bollywood can't afford him'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has responded to the controversial comment on Bollywood that actor Mahesh Babu made recently, regarding his participation in Hindi films. Asked about his appearance in a Bollywood film, the actor had said that Bollywood cannot afford him. RGV suggested that the actor's films made all the money that they did, after they were dubbed in Hindi and released. (Also read: Mahesh Babu clarifies his controversial comment on not doing Hindi movies, asks 'why should I go to another industry?')

Mahesh Babu later issued a clarification with regards to his statement. During a new interaction with the Telugu media, Mahesh had clarified that he does not need to do Hindi films and wants to work only in Telugu films.

Asked to respond to the statement that Bollywood cannot afford Mahesh Babu, Ram Gopal Varma told India Today, "It is his choice as an actor. But I honestly didn't understand what he meant by Bollywood can't afford him. I am still unable to figure out what he meant by that because the point is, if you see the recent South Indian films, they were dubbed and released and they made whatever money they did."

He added, "Also, first of all, Bollywood is not a company. It is a label given by the media. An individual movie company or a production house will ask you to do a film at a particular cost, so how can he generalise Bollywood, I don't understand that. Bollywood is not a company, so his context is not understood."

Asked if he would work in Hindi films, Mahesh Babu had said Bollywood cannot afford him. However, he late clarified in an interaction with the media and said, “I don’t need to do Hindi films. I can just do a Telugu film and it’ll get seen all over the world – that’s what’s happening right now. You’d want to be in a position to do (only) a Telugu film.”

Mahesh is one of the top stars in the Telugu film industry and has featured in films such as Businessman, Bharat Ane Nenu, Srimanthudu, Maharshi, and Sarileru Neekevvaru.

