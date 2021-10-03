Ram Gopal Varma says ‘divorces are made in heaven’ as Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya announce split

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma, also known as RGV, expressed his cynicism about the institution of marriage as actors Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on Saturday. He took to Twitter to share a series of tweets, wherein he said that divorce is more of a reason to celebrate than marriage.

“DIVORCE should be more celebrated than MARRIAGE because in marriage, you don’t know what you are getting into, whereas in divorce you are getting out of what you have gotten into,” he wrote. “MARRIAGES are made in HELL and DIVORCES are made in HEAVEN,” he added in another tweet.

RGV also called for a major overhaul of the sangeet ceremony at weddings. “Most marriages don’t last more than even the no. of days they celebrate the event, and so real sangeet should happen at a DIVORCE event where all divorced men and women can sing and dance,” he wrote.

Ram Gopal Varma said that divorce should be celebrated more than marriage.

On Saturday, Samantha and Chaitanya announced in a joint statement that they are no longer a couple and have decided to ‘pursue (their) own paths’. “We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us,” they wrote, requesting privacy during the ‘difficult time’. The confirmation of the split comes just days before their fourth wedding anniversary.

Chaitanya’s father, veteran actor Nagarjuna Akkineni also spoke about the ‘unfortunate’ split and said that their family will ‘always cherish the moments spent with’ Samantha. He also wished them strength to get over the break-up.

Previously, RGV defended actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Kiran Rao against trolls after they announced the end of their 15-year marriage. “I wish you both #AamirKhan and #KiranRao a very RANGEELA life much more COLOURFUL than before… I believe that a divorce should be celebrated more than a marriage because divorces happen out of knowledge and wisdom…and marriages happen out of ignorance and stupidity,” he wrote.