Kangana Ranaut blames ‘divorce expert’ Aamir Khan for Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya split: ‘Shame on these brats’

Kangana Ranaut targeted Aamir Khan as Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation on Saturday. She said that the break-up happened shortly after Chaitanya came in contact with Bollywood’s ‘divorce expert’.

On Instagram Stories, Kangana wrote, “Whenever divorce happens, fault is always of the man.... may sound orthodox or too judgemental but this is how God has made man and woman their nature and dynamics... Primitively, scientifically, he is a hunter and she is a nurturer. Stop being kind to these brats who change women like clothes and then claim to be their best friends.” She added that ‘one out of hundred’ women could be wrong.

“Shame on these brats who get encouragement from the media and fans. They hail them and judge the woman... Divorce culture is growing like never before,” she wrote.

Kangana then questioned the timing of Chaitanya and Samantha’s separation. He will soon make his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, starring Aamir in the lead role.

“This south actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert... Has ruined many women and children’s lives, is now his guiding light and agony aunt... so it all went smoothly... This is not a blind item we all know who am talking about,” she wrote.

Recently, Aamir, too, announced his split from Kiran Rao after 15 years of marriage. He was previously married to Reena Dutta.

Meanwhile, Khushbu Sundar, in a tweet, urged everyone to stop speculating and jumping to conclusions as Samantha and Chaitanya announced their separation. She said that when two people break up, only they know the reason behind their split.

“What happens between a couple, is between them. Nobody knows the actual reason why they part ways, except the two of them. What we can do as humans is to respect their privacy and give them space to understand the situation more. Stop assuming, speculating and coming to conclusions,” she tweeted, adding a folded hands emoji at the end.

Earlier in the day, Samantha and Chaitanya confirmed that they are no longer together. The separation announcement comes just days before their fourth wedding anniversary.

“To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support,” Chaitanya’s post read.

Meanwhile, his father Nagarjuna Akkineni also reacted to the ‘unfortunate’ break-up and said that Samantha ‘will always be dear’ to the family. “With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength,” he wrote on Twitter.