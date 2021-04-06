Rana Daggubati on married life: Finally, I feel old and settled

Year 2020 has been quite a difficult one for many, but for Rana Daggubati, it has been a bit different and rather special as he tied the knot with Miheeka Bajaj.

Talking about his life as a newly married man, the actor says, “Married life is treating me good. I finally I feel old and settled, and so I am happy.”

While it has been a good period for him personally, he does agree that the pandemic has been quite challenging for everyone, especially the entertainment industry. But there’s also some good that has come out of this phase, he notes.

“A lot of things are in reset mode. The amount of content people watch has probably increased tenfold. There’s a consistent need to watch new things — content which inspires you and entertains you. That’s where the industry will be headed towards. Today it’s no longer about mediums so much but more about the quality of content. It’s about good content,” says Daggubati, who made his Bollywood with Dum Maaro Dum (2011).

Further doling out praises on the OTT platforms, the actor-producer says that it has been quite a boon as it has increased the shelf life of films.

“Today, run of the film, whether it’s in theatre or not, it is longer because of the OTT platforms. On the web, the life of a film is forever. Every time my first film comes on an OTT, people watch and still comment on it. Even though it’s 10 years old, it stays relevant even now. OTTs make it like a forever experience,” the 36-year-old shares.

The actor is also happy that the Tamil and Telugu versions of his new film, Haathi Mere Saathi have hit theatres, while the Hindi version of the film is on hold because of the spike on Covid cases in the country.

“I’m extremely happy about it that people will watch it. It took us really long to get it done, far longer than my others films,” he adds.