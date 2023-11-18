Ranbir Kapoor asks Rashmika Mandanna to choose between him, Vijay Deverakonda on Nandamuri Balakrishna's talk show

Ranbir Kapoor put his Animal co-star Rashmika Mandanna on the spot when he asked her to choose between him and her Dear Comrade co-star and rumoured boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda. This happened when the duo and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga appeared on Nandamuri Balakrishna's chat show Unstoppable with NBK 2 to promote their upcoming film. (Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol look in awe as Animal teaser features on Burj Khalifa. Watch)

What happened on Unstoppable with NBK 2?

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor promote Animal on Unstoppable with NBK 2

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna welcomed the Animal team on his chat show. He was seen dancing with Ranbir on a track from Animal as well as the title song of his 2017 Telugu film, Paisa Vasool. Ranbir also spoke in Telugu as he narrated a popular dialogue from Nandamuri's 2014 film Legend.

Ranbir also said that the Animal team tried to guess the plot of Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film, Pushpa: The Rule, while shooting. Ranbir pulled Rashmika's leg when he asked Nandamuri to ask her to choose between Ranbir and Vijay Deverakonda. In fact, Vijay even called her during the show, as she blushed. Interestingly, Vijay starred in Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial debut, Arjun Reddy (2017).

About Animal

The pan-India film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame, also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra.

Produced by Kumar and Krishan Kumar’s T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios, and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures, Animal is slated to release in cinemas on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The makers of Animal showcased the much-awaited movie’s teaser at the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. The event was held on Friday night where many viewers got to witness the projection of the film’s special cut on the world’s tallest building.

The film’s lead star, Kapoor, and Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist in the crime drama, were present at the event along with producers Bhushan Kumar, Shiv Chanana and Pranay Reddy Vanga.

