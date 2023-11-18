Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol look in awe as Animal teaser features on Burj Khalifa. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol recently flew to Dubai where the teaser of their upcoming film, Animal, was projected on the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa. The two actors watched in awe as the teaser was played on the tower. The film is set to hit theatres on December 1. Also read: Animal teaser: Hey Ranbir Kapoor fans, you have never seen him like this; film looks intense and spine-chilling Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol watched Animal teaser on Burj Khalifa.

A video of Ranbir and Bobby watching the Animal teaser on Burj Khalifa was shared online. It shows Bobby bursting with excitement and Ranbir also looking in awe and capturing the moment in his cell phone.

More about Animal

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh fame, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. The film will release in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

The official teaser was unveiled on Ranbir's 41st birthday on September 28. It begins with Ranbir and Rashmika's on-screen characters talking about children. She asks if he has "thought about kids" and he replies, "I want to be a father". To this, she says, "You won't be like your father" and he replies in rage, "My father is the best father in the world, don't ever go there." He then tells her to ask about anything and he will be "honest". It shows a glimpse of the troubled father-son relationship between Anil and Ranbir as they have a heated argument and Anil goes on to slap Ranbir. Ranbir came across as an innocent man who turns fierce and rebellious after an incident. The teaser's high point was Bobby Deol's appearance as the antagonist.

Ranbir will take a long break post Animal

After Animal, Ranbir doesn't have an immediate project lined up. He will be spending all his time with daughter Raha Kapoor. “I'm on a long break. I haven't really signed a film yet. I'll be home for five-six months. It was always my plan. When Raha was born, I was committed with Animal, I was busy shooting. I wanted to take this paternity leave,” he had said in a fan interaction as per PTI.

