‘Ranbir Kapoor is a subtle yet strong actor’: SS Rajamouli on his ‘favourite’ Bollywood star

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli was all praise for actor Ranbir Kapoor at the finale episode of Bigg Boss Telugu season 5. Talking about how Ranbir can pull off emotions on screen, Rajamouli said that he can be “subtle yet effective.”

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt came as special guests to promote their upcoming release, Brahmastra, which has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. Rajamouli is presenting the film in the south region. Brahmastra also features actor Nagarjuna in a cameo.

When Rajamouli talked about Ranbir’s performance in the film, he said: “Whatever he wants to convey to the audiences through performance, he doesn’t try too hard. Probably he works very hard for that performance. But when you see his performance, he delivers the emotions subtly yet effectively at the same time. That’s what I liked about him.”

The Rajamouli once again talked about how effortlessly Ranbir pulls off the emotions on the screen, very subtle yet very effective and strong.

In another clip that’s part of the thread, Rajamouli is seen talking about how Ranbir is his favorite actor in Bollywood. “He’s never too expressive when it comes to performance. But you can feel the intensity of the performance through his eyes and subtle expressions. His performances in Sanju or Rockstar are top of the world. They were so subtle yet hard-hitting. When Ayan told me about Brahmastra, and how it’s the story of a boy-next-door who becomes so powerful to yield the Brahmastra, I was glad it was Ranbir he chose to work with in this project,” he said.

As per a report by Variety, Brahmastra focuses on Shiva (Ranbir) and his journey of discovering the great power within. Speaking with the publication, Ayan had said, “Brahmastra, is very inspired by Indian mythology and Indian culture and set in the modern world with modern characters, so in many ways, it is a modern mythology of our own. And in that modern spectrum, Mr. Bachchan plays the role of what Professor Dumbledore is to Harry Potter, or what Gandalf the wizard is to Frodo Baggins — he plays the wise teacher guide, who helps Shiva’s character to actualise his powers and find his destiny.”

