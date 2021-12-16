Ranbir Kapoor says Rishi Kapoor ‘kept fighting’ with him during Brahmastra shoot: 'Who takes so long to make a film?'

Ranbir Kapoor remembered his father, late Rishi Kapoor at the motion poster launch of Brahmastra. The event, which took place in New Delhi on Wednesday, unveiled the first look of Ranbir's character from the film, Shiva.

Speaking to fans and press at the event, Ranbir Kapoor said he missed Rishi on the special occasion. He then added that Rishi would fight with Ranbir and film's director Ayan Mukerji over the film, asking them numerous questions.

“I miss my father terribly today. I remember during the making of this film, during these last how many ever years, he kept fighting with Ayan and me and kept questioning us, 'What are you doing?' 'Who takes so long to make a film?' 'Who spends so much money? Ranbir you're not making one penny on this film. VFX film kaun dekhega, India mein koi VFX film nahi dekhta (Who watches VFX in India? No one will watch a film made with VFX),'” Ranbir recalled.

“But I believe he's here somewhere. I hope he's proud, I hope he's smiling. And just to pay a small tribute to him, if you guys know it, please join me,” he added, before revisiting iconic lines from Rishi's film Karz. “Kya tumne kabhi kisi se pyaar kiya, kabhi kisi ko dil diya, maine bhi diya (Have you fallen in love with someone, given your heart away to them? I have too),” Ranbir said, blowing a kiss at the sky.

Rishi died on April 30, 2020. He battled with leukaemia for two years and received treatment for it in New York. Rishi breathed his last at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai.

Earlier this year, Rishi's wife, actor Neetu Kapoor revealed a few of his wishes. Speaking with The Quint, the actor said that Rishi wanted to see Ranbir decked up for his wedding day. "One was to see Ranbir wearing a turban with an emerald and a broach in the Peshawari tradition--astride a ghodi (horse), on his wedding day. He was totally sentimental about this, he’d keep saying, 'Kisi din, mujhe hamare bete ko ghodi pe sawaar dekhna hai (Someday I want to see our son on a horse)'.” He also wanted Krishna Raj house redeveloped and complete, with three separate apartments for Riddhima, Ranbir and Rishi-Neetu.

Meanwhile, Brahmastra was announced about seven years ago and has been delayed several times. The film stars Ranbir in the lead while Alia Bhatt plays his co-lead. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. The film, which is the first of the three-part franchise, will release on September 9.