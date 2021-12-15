Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Brahmastra motion poster out: Ranbir Kapoor wields a blazing trishul while Alia Bhatt wonders who he is. Watch
bollywood

Brahmastra motion poster out: Ranbir Kapoor wields a blazing trishul while Alia Bhatt wonders who he is. Watch

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt released the motion poster of Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor. The actor plays the role of Shiva. 
Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.
Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.
Updated on Dec 15, 2021 06:54 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The first motion poster of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been released at a fan event for the film. The poster features Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva, wielding a blazing trishul (trident) while a statue of Lord Shiva stands behind him. 

Besides showing Ranbir Kapoor's first look from the movie, the motion poster also teases old-world supernatural powers. “Something is happening in the universe Isha, something that is beyond the understanding of normal beings. A few old powers and weapons,” Ranbir says in the voice-over of the motion poster. 

“How can you see all this? Who are you, Shiva?” Alia Bhatt, who plays Isha, asks as a fire-like energy takes over Ranbir's body and introduces him as Shiva. 

Alia shared the motion poster on her Instagram account with the caption, “His power lights from within. Here comes our Shiva! Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva - Releases in Cinemas on 09.09.2022.” 

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia. 

As reported by Variety, Brahmastra focuses on Shiva (Ranbir) and his journey of discovering the great power within. Speaking with the publication, director Ayan Mukerji had said, “Brahmastra, is very inspired by Indian mythology and Indian culture and set in the modern world with modern characters, so in many ways, it is a modern mythology of our own. And in that modern spectrum, Mr. Bachchan plays the role of what Professor Dumbledore is to Harry Potter, or what Gandalf the wizard is to Frodo Baggins — he plays the wise teacher guide, who helps Shiva’s character to actualise his powers and find his destiny.”

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji visit Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Brahmastra motion poster launch day, fans miss Ranbir Kapoor

The film, a three-part series, has been in the making for years now. The film has been delayed several times. Brahmastra is now tracking a release date of September 9.

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ranbir kapoor alia bhatt brahmastra + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out