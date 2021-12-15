Brahmastra motion poster out: Ranbir Kapoor wields a blazing trishul while Alia Bhatt wonders who he is. Watch

The first motion poster of Brahmastra Part One: Shiva has been released at a fan event for the film. The poster features Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva, wielding a blazing trishul (trident) while a statue of Lord Shiva stands behind him.

Besides showing Ranbir Kapoor's first look from the movie, the motion poster also teases old-world supernatural powers. “Something is happening in the universe Isha, something that is beyond the understanding of normal beings. A few old powers and weapons,” Ranbir says in the voice-over of the motion poster.

“How can you see all this? Who are you, Shiva?” Alia Bhatt, who plays Isha, asks as a fire-like energy takes over Ranbir's body and introduces him as Shiva.

Alia shared the motion poster on her Instagram account with the caption, “His power lights from within. Here comes our Shiva! Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva - Releases in Cinemas on 09.09.2022.”

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia.

As reported by Variety, Brahmastra focuses on Shiva (Ranbir) and his journey of discovering the great power within. Speaking with the publication, director Ayan Mukerji had said, “Brahmastra, is very inspired by Indian mythology and Indian culture and set in the modern world with modern characters, so in many ways, it is a modern mythology of our own. And in that modern spectrum, Mr. Bachchan plays the role of what Professor Dumbledore is to Harry Potter, or what Gandalf the wizard is to Frodo Baggins — he plays the wise teacher guide, who helps Shiva’s character to actualise his powers and find his destiny.”

The film, a three-part series, has been in the making for years now. The film has been delayed several times. Brahmastra is now tracking a release date of September 9.