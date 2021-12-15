Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji visit Bangla Sahib Gurudwara on Brahmastra motion poster launch day, fans miss Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji visited the Bangla Sahib Gurudwara in New Delhi ahead of the launch of Ranbir Kapoor's motion poster from Brahmastra. Alia took to Instagram and shared pictures.

In them, Alia is seen wearing a green salwar-kameez with the dupatta over her head while Ayan opted for a casual shirt over a white T-shirt, a jacket and pants. Ranbir was missing from the pictures.

Alia shared the pictures with the caption, “blessings.. gratitude .. light.” The pictures received a whole lot of love from fans. While several fans dropped heart emojis, a few also dropped compliments such as ‘so beautiful’, and ‘very nice.’ A fan was also missing Ranbir Kapoor. “Where's Ranbir?” read a comment.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the team of Brahmastra will be giving a closer look at Ranbir's Shiva with a motion poster. The poster will be released at a special event, where Alia and Ayan will also be answering a number of fan questions.

Brahmastra stars Ranbir and Alia in the lead while Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Mouni Roy and Dimple Kapadia play pivotal roles in the film. The film, first of the three-part trilogy, is set to release on September 9.

Brahmastra, as reported by Variety, revolves around Shiva (Ranbir) and his journey of discovering the great power within. Speaking with the publication, Ayan said, “Brahmastra, is very inspired by Indian mythology and Indian culture and set in the modern world with modern characters, so in many ways, it is a modern mythology of our own. And in that modern spectrum, Mr. Bachchan plays the role of what Professor Dumbledore is to Harry Potter, or what Gandalf the wizard is to Frodo Baggins — he plays the wise teacher guide, who helps Shiva’s character to actualise his powers and find his destiny.”

Brahmastra was conceptualised seven years ago. Talking about the film in a post on Instagram, Karan said, “It’s been a 7 year journey for Ayan from conception to visualisation and I have yet to witness a more passionate man than him. I go back to his innocent narration of Wake Up Sid and I remember feeling so protective about him. I never imagined that he just like his debut film would so cinematically come of age. That he would visualise a universe that is not only a pop culture fairy land but also an unimaginable one. Today we stand at the brink of its fruition, so many collective gasps that need to let go and blend with the universe of an audience!”