Brahmastra: Ranbir Kapoor's ripped look revealed, fans question logic behind 'teaser for a motion poster'

On Tuesday, Karan Johar made an announcement about the release date of the motion poster of the film via a short video. Apart from Karan, the cast of the film also shared the clip on their respective social media handles.

Sharing a 19-second-long video, Karan announced, “Our fire is about to reach your hearts. #Brahmastra motion poster out tomorrow!” The clip was shared by actor Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Ayan Mukerji.

In the video, lead actor Ranbir Kapoor was seen covered with fire with his arms stretched out. The clip had Amitabh Bachchan's voice-over on it, in which he said “Dharti ka kann kann kaap uthega jab iss yudh ka shanknath bajega. Anth ka yeh aarambh hai, jaag raha hai yeh Brahmastra hai (Every bit of Earth will shake when war will be declared. It is the beginning of an end. The supernatural weapons is awakening)."

Fans, however, are frustrated with the movie's delay. “Teaser for a motion poster, then teaser for a teaser, then teaser for a trailer bruh,” wrote one. “Stop the conjecture, start the adventure,” commented another.

On December 11, Karan announced that Ranbir’s character in the film Shiva will be unveiled with a motion poster at an exclusive fan event that can be attended by fans. He captioned the post: “Holding my breath in anticipation & folding my hands in invitation. The air seems to stand still around me, as I call out to all the fans who have waited patiently for just this moment - Join the epic trio of #Brahmastra at a grand stage that we've set to introduce our Shiva!”

The air seems to stand still around me, as I call out to all the fans who have waited patiently for just this moment - Join the epic trio of #Brahmastra at a grand stage that we've set to introduce our Shiva!

The film will mark the first on-screen collaboration of Alia and Ranbir, who are dating in real life. Speaking to Mid-Day, Alia talked about the project and said, “Ranbir and I have always maintained that Brahmastra is not a superhero film; it is a mystical fantasy drama. There is no reference [for comparison]. It’s a new film that is emerging from our industry. It could be a film that will make this industry proud and put us on a global pedestal. I don’t want to blow my own trumpet, but there’s immense faith in Ayan’s vision.”

Talking about Ranbir's acting skills, she said: “I have always been a great admirer of his craft. He is an honest actor who extracts the best from himself when in front of the camera. There are no trappings, and even if he has a process, it is an internal one, [which finally translates] on camera.”

Apart from Alia and Ranbir, the film also stars Mouni Roy, Dimple Kapadia and Nagarjuna Akkineni in pivotal roles. Brahmastra is directed by Ayan and is backed by Karan Johar. The logo launch of the film happened in 2019 in Prayagraj and since then, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film.