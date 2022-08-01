Rashmika Mandanna blushes as Vijay Deverakonda calls her pretty, beautiful: 'As soon as I mention your name...'

Actor Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who have worked together in two films, have shared great chemistry on screen. They’ve also gone on to become great friends in real life amid their dating rumours. Ahead of the release of the upcoming Telugu film Sita Ramam, which stars Rashmika in a key role, Vijay attended the pre-release music event of the movie recently and got Rashmika blushing with his comment. Also Read: Explained: What Ananya Panday meant when she said Vijay Deverakonda is in 'rush' to meet Mika Singh

A promo video of the show was released by the makers and it features Vijay complimenting Rashmika Mandanna on her looks. “Rashmika, you always look so pretty and beautiful so… Everyone is giggling as soon as I mention your name, I don’t know why,” Vijay said, leaving Rashmika blushing while the audiences were in splits.

Vijay recently appeared on Koffee With Karan with his Liger co-star Ananya Panday. During the show, Karan asked Vijay about reports of him dating Rashmika. Vijay replied, "We have done two films together at a really early stage in my life. She is a darling and I am really fond of her. We are really good friends. We share so much through films, lots of highs and lows. A bond gets created." He also said that he doesn't want to disclose his relationship status as he does not want to break the hearts of his fans.

Ananya however dropped a major hint about Rashmika and Vijay's dating status. When asked to comment on Vijay's relationship status during the rapid-fire round, Ananya did a play on words and answered, "I feel like he is in a rush...to meet Mika...Singh. Get it." As Ananya continued to laugh, Karan also got the meaning behind it and said, "Oh he is in a rush to meet Mika." Meanwhile, Vijay simply asked Ananya, "you think that?" and she replied, "Yes."

Vijay and Rashmika have starred together in the 2018 film Geetha Govindam and the 2019 film Dear Comrade. Last year, the two were spotted together at a Mumbai restaurant.

