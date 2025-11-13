Rashmika Mandanna got emotional multiple times at The Girlfriend success meet, fans call it ‘tears of a fighter’

Rashmika Mandanna is earning rave reviews for her performance in The Girlfriend. The film was released in theatres last Friday and has shown growth at the box office, with a lot of positive word of mouth boosting its performance. The actor, along with the cast and crew, was present at the film's success meet in Hyderabad. At the event, Rashmika was seen getting emotional at the outpouring of love and appreciation for the film from fans. Rashmika Mandanna teared up at the success meet of her film, The Girlfriend.

Rashmika gets teary-eyed

In a video shared by the actor's fan account on X, Rashmika was seen smiling as tears welled up in her eyes. The actor was listening to singer Hesham Abdul Wahab's performance on stage as he sang a track from the music album from the film titled Nadhive.

In another video, Rashmika was seen standing with the cast and crew on stage, getting emotional as director Rahul Ravindran thanked everyone for showering the film with so much love. Several fans also cheered for the actor, who stood silently and became teary-eyed.

Vijay Deverakonda also attended the event, and praised Rashmika's performance. He shared, “I have been watching Rashmika since the time of the film Geetha Govindam. She is exactly like Bhooma Devi. There is an unknown innocence in her, Rashmika never thinks about herself even once. She wanted everyone to be happy on the set. She still does. Her journey that started from there has now reached the point where she can choose strong scripts for herself like The Girlfriend. I don't know who will watch it, but I want to tell such stories to those who do. Rashi... I am so proud to watch your journey.”

About The Girlfriend

Apart from Rashmika, the film also stars Dheekshith Shetty. The Girlfriend, a Telugu film, has been written and directed by Rahul Ravindran. Apart from the lead cast, the movie also stars Anu Emmanuel, Rao Ramesh, and Rohini. The film is about a fairy tale love story between a couple, which turns toxic due to the character of Dheekshith Shetty being aggressive.