Rashmika Mandanna leads India's 1st female-led underwater fight sequence for Mysaa, shoots 20 hours without body double

Actor Rashmika Mandanna is wading into uncharted waters. The actor recently wrapped up shooting a major underwater action sequence for her upcoming film Mysaa. The film's makers claim it is India's first female-led underwater fight sequence. The actor performed the stunts herself without using an action double.

Rashmika Mandanna shoots underwater fight sequence

Rashmika Mandanna shot an underwater fight sequence for Mysaa.

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Director Rawindra Pulle, who is helming the film, took to Instagram on Thursday to share a couple of glimpses of Rashmika from the recent action sequence. The pictures show Rashmika in a wetsuit, surrounded by divers, listening to instructions for the scene. She and the divers are partially submerged in the water. As per a release, Rashmika spent nearly 20 hours underwater over two days to complete the sequence.

Another picture shows Rashmika as her character, with scars on her back. Her face is not visible in this picture. =Sharing the update, Pulle wrote, “India's First Female Underwater Fight Sequence, led by @rashmika_mandanna. The Surface Was Never the Limit. Beneath the depths lies a battle unlike anything Indian cinema has seen. Get ready to witness the fury.”

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{{^usCountry}} In another post, the makers announced that the sequence has been completed and added that the film's teaser announcement will be made soon. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another post, the makers announced that the sequence has been completed and added that the film's teaser announcement will be made soon. {{/usCountry}}

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Rashmika opens up on the fight sequence

Rashmika also shared her experience of filming the sequence on her Instagram Stories. Sharing the post, she called the shoot the toughest challenge of her career so far. The actor wrote, “I know I've been MIA but this is what we've been doing.. This is by far the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in life! We are crazy for this but that's what's gotten me so so excited! Let's goooo! #Mysaa.”

All about Mysaa

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Mysaa is directed by Rawindra Pulle and produced by Unformula Films. The film is described as an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands. It marks Rashmika Mandanna's first female-led pan-India action film. The film's first look, shared in July 2025, showed Rashmika in a fierce avatar, roaring at the camera, covered in blood, and holding a weapon. Mysaa is scheduled to release in theatres sometime in 2026. A formal release date is expected soon, along with the teaser release.

The actor was most recently seen in the Hindi film Cocktail 2. Directed by Homi Adajania, the romantic drama is the spiritual successor to Cocktail and also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The film received mixed reviews, but has grossed over ₹140 crore worldwide, nonetheless.