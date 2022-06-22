Rashmika Mandanna's Srivalli will not die in Pushpa 2, producer quashes rumours: 'That’s all trash, all nonsense'

Producer of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandana-starrer Pushpa The Rise has responded to reports that Rashmika's character, Srivalli, will die in the second part of the franchise. The work on the second part of the franchise, titled Pushpa The Rule, will soon begin. (Also read: Is Rashmika Mandanna playing a sportswoman in Vijay Deverakonda’s next?)

“That’s (the reports) all trash. This is all nonsense. Until now we didn’t hear the story to be fair and frank, so it’s not like that, and all these are speculations. At this point of time you write anything on that film, no one knows anything about that, so they believe in it. This is being carried by other websites and TV channels also, but it's false news," producer Y Ravi Shankar told Pinkvilla in an interview.

He was also specifically asked if the character lives on, and he added, “Ya ya, sure."

Directed by , Pushpa The Rise saw Allu Arjun playing a lorry driver and a sandalwood smuggler. The 2021 film also proved to be a major box office success. It was followed by grand success of films such as Akhanda, RRR and KGF Chapter 2 in 2022. Pushpa The Rise grossed more than ₹300 crore worldwide.

Shot in Telugu, Pushpa The Rise was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It was the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Pushpa The Rule is set for a December 2022 release in theatres. The new film will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part.

