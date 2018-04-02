Is Rashmika Mandanna playing a sportswoman in Vijay Deverakonda’s next?

Kirik Party fame Rashmika Mandanna, who forayed into acting via Kannada industry, is on a roll in Telugu cinema. Last seen on screen in Naga Shaurya’s Chalo, she has two projects with Arjun Reddy’s Vijay Deverakonda in her kitty.

While the first one is with director Parasuram and has been shooting for quite some time, the second project is being made by Bharat Kamma.

“She plays a sportswoman in Bharat Kamma’s film which also stars Vijay Deverakonda. She’s thrilled to be playing a sportsperson on screen. It’s not yet known if the story is sports-based or is it merely being used as a sub-plot. The regular shooting commence from June or July,” a source told Hindustan Times. Meanwhile, Rashmika will wrap up her current commitments in Kannada. She’s currently shooting for Kannada action-drama Yajamana with Darshan.

Vijay Deverakonda, meanwhile, has commenced work on his upcoming Tamil-Telugu film Nota. At the launch of the film last month in Chennai, he said: “Post Pellichoopulu, I received a lot of offers from Tamil industry. I decided I won’t do a Tamil film unless I know the language. If I want to do it, I wanted to do it perfectly. Just after the release of Arjun Reddy, producer Gnanavel Raja brought me this script and was after me to give it a listen. He told me it’s from a very talented director called Anand Shankar. Even though I wasn’t interested in doing a Tamil film, I decided to listen to the script for his sake. When I heard it the first time, it was after a tiring day of shoot and I remember telling Anand that he should narrate it again on a day when I’m not so tired and feeling zoned out. He agreed and we met after a week and this time when I heard the script, I immediately jumped at the opportunity,” Deverakonda said, confirming that Tamil audiences will see his performance in the film in his own voice.