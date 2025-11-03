Rashmika Mandanna says she would love to work with Prabhas: ‘I hope he sees this message’

Rashmika Mandanna is basking in the success of her latest release Thamma. The actor has worked with some of the biggest names in her films, from Ranbir Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan and Allu Arjun. If there's one actor that the actor would love to collaborate with on a project, that would be Prabhas. Rashmika Mandanna has expressed her desire to work with Prabhas.

What Rashmika said

During an AMA session on her Twitter account on Monday, a fan asked Rashmika: "Possible to work vth India's Biggest Superstar #Prabhas? If it happens please collect my body in theatre my Rashuuu." In response, Rashmika replied, “😆😆😆😆🩷 I love it.. I hope Prabhas sir see’s this message and I hope we really do work together on something special soon! 🩷”

For the unversed, there were several reports which initially predicted that Rashmika was in talks to star alongside Prabhas in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. However, it was Deepika Padukone who was said to be locked for the part. After her shocking exit from the film, Tripti Dimri was cast in the film. Rashmika and Tripti had both starred in Sandeep's previous film Animal, opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

More details

Meanwhile, Rashmika has had a busy 2025 with Chhaava, Sikander and Kuneraa. She received positive reviews for her performance in Thamma. It is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Maddock Films. It is the fifth instalment in the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe, following Stree, Bhedya, Munjya, and Stree 2. Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal star in it.

Thamma tells the story of a reporter named Alok Goyal (Ayushmann), who encounters a mysterious woman named Tadaka (Rashmika) on a hiking trip. Their forbidden love exposes him to the dangerous and secret world of betal (vampiric creatures). The next film in the MHCU is Shakti Shalini, which will be headlined by Aneet Padda of Saiyaara-fame.