Rashmika Mandanna to star in Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur’s Family Star? Here’s what we know

Recently, a video circulated on social media that hinted that Rashmika Mandanna will play a special role in Parasuram Petla’s upcoming film with Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur, titled Family Star. While the video was blurry, we could see that Vijay was dancing to a song with Mrunal and another actor dressed in pastels. The makers are yet to confirm anything but here’s what we know. (Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna vacation pics shown at Hi Nanna event. Mrunal Thakur looks surprised, fans are mad)

A video of Rashmika on the sets of Family Star leaked online

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashmika will be seen in a song

A source in the know confirmed to HT that Rashmika did in fact shoot for the song with Vijay and Mrunal in Delhi this week. They said, “Yes, it’s true that the third actor dancing in the video is Rashmika. She agreed to feature in a special number in the film because she liked the song. She will not have any scenes in the film apart from that cameo.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashmika, Mrunal hint at the collab

Both Rashmika and Mrunal took to social media this week to reveal that they’re shooting in Delhi at night. Sharing pictures of heaters, Rashmika wrote, “Delhi night shoot essentials. PS - shooting for something special, tvaralo chepta.(will reveal it soon.)” Mrunal also shared a picture of a similar heater, writing, “Family star #nightshoot.”

Upcoming work

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rashmika was recently seen in Animal that hit screens this Friday. The film saw her play Geethanjali, one of the main characters in the film that also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Her performance in the film has been appreciated since its release. She will also soon be seen in Telugu films titled The Girlfriend and Rainbow, apart from the sequel of Pushpa titled Pushpa: The Rule. Vijay was last seen in Kushi, which received good response from fans. He has also said yes to a project helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. Mrunal Thakur will star in Hi Nanna, which will hit screens next Friday, apart from a Hindi project titled Pooja Meri Jaan.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ott:10