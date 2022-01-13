Ravindra Jadeja recreates Allu Arjun’s Pushpa look, gets a fiery reaction from actor; fans call him ‘killer boy’

Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja, who is recovering from an injury, sent fans into a meltdown as he recreated Allu Arjun's look from Pushpa: The Rise. The cricketer shared his photo on Instagram, along with a still of Allu Arjun from the movie.

Jadeja captioned the post with a line from Pushpa: “Did you mistake the name Pushpa for a flower? It’s fire," he wrote. In response, the actor commented with another line from the movie: “Won’t bow down.” The comment is the most liked on Jadeja's post, with over 27,690 ‘likes’. In the comments section, fans showered Jadeja with praise, with comments such as ‘killer boy’ and ‘fire’, flooding his feed. “Super,” said one fan while another added: “Upcoming hero.”

In the photo, Jadeja can be seen smoking a beedi (locally made cigarettes), about which he added a disclaimer to his post: “PS - This is just for graphical representation only. Cigarette, beedi and tobacco consumption are injurious to health. It causes cancer. Do not consume it.” He also sports unkempt hair and kohl-lined eyes, just like Allu Arjun from the movie.

Pushpa: The Rise released last month to raving reviews. The Telugu film also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a special song titled Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, which marks her first ever item number in a movie.

The Hindustan Times review of Pushpa: The Rise read: “If there’s one thing that Telugu filmmakers have mastered over the years, it’s their knack to get the masala cinema formula right. No matter how predictable their films get, most Telugu films continue to appeal to the masses because of the mainstream treatment, and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise is no different. Sukumar’s film is largely engaging and set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling as it follows the rise of the film’s lead, Pushparaj aka Pushpa. A terrific Allu Arjun not just shines in the role, but also makes it one of the most memorable characters in recent years.”

