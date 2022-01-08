‘They are killing me’ says Samantha Ruth Prabhu in BTS video of Pushpa song rehearsals. Watch

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been receiving a lot of appreciation and praise for her dance number Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava in the recent Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa: The Rise. Recently, the actor posted a BTS video from the sets where she gave a glimpse at the hard work she and the choreography team put in for it, while joking that the dancers were ‘killing’ her.

The video was posted by Samantha on her official YouTube channel. “Here's a small part of my rehearsals. Often things we practice so much for don't make it to the screens and here's a short sneak peek into this amazing choreo that I absolutely had fun learning,” she wrote in the video’s caption.

It shows Samantha and a couple of choreographers rehearsing some of the moves from the song in a studio. A tired and sweaty Samantha then walks up to the camera recording it. “They are killing me,” she says, pointing at the choreographers. She then walks back to her spot and adds with a laugh, “Look at them. They are not even sweating and look at me.”

Towards the end of the video, when someone off camera asks Samantha, “On a scale of 1 to tired, how tired are you,” she responds, “100!” before waving a good bye towards the camera.

The song marked the first time in Samantha’s career that she has done an item number. At an event in December, the film’s lead actor Allu Arjun had thanked Samantha for the gesture. “Samantha garu, thank you so much for doing a song. I know on the set, how many doubts you had. Whether it’s right or not right. You know, I just told you one thing: ‘Trust me and do it.’ You didn’t even ask one question,” he had said. Sharing the video of Allu’s comment on Twitter, Samantha wrote, “And I will always trust you @alluarjun.”

Samantha will be seen in three films this year, starting with the Tamil movie Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She will also be seen in Telugu films Shaakuntalam and Yashoda.

