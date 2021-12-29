Samantha Ruth Prabhu responds after Allu Arjun thanks her for Pushpa song and says ‘you won my heart’

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has responded after her fellow actor Allu Arjun thanked her for performing the special number, Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava, in his recently released film Pushpa The Rise. At a recent event, he said that though Samantha had 'many doubts', she went ahead to feature in the song after his assurance.

The song Oo Antava from Pushpa features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Allu Arjun grooving to the music. It is the first time in Samantha's career that she has performed in a dance number.

At the event, Allu Arjun began thanking Samantha by saying: “Samantha garu, thank you so much for doing a song.” He added: “I know on the set, how many doubts you had. Whether it’s right or not right. You know, I just told you one thing: ‘Trust me and do it.’ You didn’t even ask one question.”

Congratulating Samantha, Allu said: “Thank you so much for trusting us. You won my heart, you won my respect. And congratulations to you for (Oo Antava) being the number 1 song in the world.”

And now I will always trust you @alluarjun 🙌🙇‍♀️ https://t.co/EQOGv6M10F — Samantha (@Samanthaprabhu2) December 28, 2021

Pushpa also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil and Sunil among others. The films have been produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media.

The film was originally shot in Telugu and then dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. This is the first movie of Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages. The film breached the ₹200 crore club at the box office worldwide within five days of its release.

Directed by Sukumar, in Pushpa Allu Arjun plays a lorry driver who smuggles red sandalwood. Recently, the makers have confirmed a second part, Pushpa The Rule, which will be released in cinemas in December next year. The next part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "At three-hour-long, Pushpa manages to stay engaging for the most part and never makes sitting through the film tiring. It’s a character-driven story and Sukumar needs to be lauded for effectively establishing the character of Pushpa, whose growth couldn’t have been handled more satisfyingly. The only minor issue with the writing is that the hero, who’s meant to win in the end like in most stories, has no stakes in the game and nothing to lose, which sort of makes him invincible and the film’s multiple antagonists, powerless."

