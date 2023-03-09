RC 15: Title and first look of Ram Charan’s film with Shankar and Kiara Advani to be released on his birthday

Actor Ram Charan has collaborated for the first time with filmmaker Shankar in an upcoming yet-untitled film which is currently dubbed RC 15. Producer Dil Raju in a latest interview has shared a major update. He confirmed that plans are being made to reveal the film’s title and first look poster on the occasion of Ram Charan’s birthday. (Also read: Ram Charan makes grand entry amid cheering fans as he lands on RC 15 set from chopper in leaked video. Watch)

Ram Charan, who is currently in the US for the Oscar campaign of RRR, will turn 38 on March 27. The Telugu film is nominated for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards which is being held on Sunday.

This project will mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu filmdom. Ram Charan is said to be playing an IAS officer with anger issues while Kiara Advani plays his co-star.

In an interview with Great Andhra, producer Dil Raju shared some updates on RC 15, which is gearing up for Sankranti 2024 release.

Asked to share an update on RC 15 project, Dil Raju said: “We’re planning to announce the title and first look soon. Shankar sir working on a special design for the title logo to be released exclusively on Ram Charan’s birthday." He went on to add that they’re planning for Sankranti 2024 release.

The team recently canned a song in Visakhapatnam. They shot it in a major university and clips and pictures from the shoot have surfaced on social media.

In a now-deleted clip on social media, Ram Charan can be seen getting off a chopper. It looks like the sequence is part of the song the makers were filming. Ram can be seen wearing a turquoise blue shirt and a tie with a white formal trouser.

A few months ago, a period set worth ₹10 crore was built to shoot some important flashback sequences in the movie, as per reliable sources. Produced by Dil Raju, the film has music by SS Thaman and will be simultaneously released in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

On the career-front, Ram Charan will next team up with filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana for a sports drama. Recently, Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela announced that they’re all set to enter parenthood.

