RIP K Viswanath: Chiranjeevi, SS Rajamouli, MM Keeravani, Pawan Kalyan, Venkatesh Daggubati attend last darshan

Many big names of the Tamil and Telugu film industries paid their last respects to noted filmmaker K Viswanath in Hyderabad on Friday. All from filmmaker SS Rajamouli, music director MM Keeravani to actors Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan came for his last darshan. Also read: Veteran Telugu filmmaker K Viswanath dies; Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Radikaa pay tributes: 'Man of timeless films'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Kasinadhuni Viswanath died of age-related health issues at 92. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. His last rites are to be performed in the city. RRR director SS Rajamouli and music composer MM Keeravani arrived together to bid adieu to the late director. Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan and Venkatesh Daggubati were also seen offering prayers and paying their last respects to the late Dadasaheb Phalke awardee.

SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani attend K Vishwanath's last rites.

Chiranjeevi attends K Viswanath's last darshan.

Venkatesh Daggubati attends K Viswanath's last darshan.

Pawan Kalyan attends K Viswanath's last darshan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

K Viswanath started his professional life as an audiographer. His filmmaking career began under director Adurthi Subba Rao after a brief stint as a sound engineer, and he later went on to work as an assistant director for the Telugu film Pathala Bhairavi in 1951. He made his directorial debut with the 1965 movie Aatma Gowravam and went on to win the state Nandi award.

Chelleli Kapuram, O Seeta Katha, Jeevana Jyoti and Sarada are some of his most memorable directorials. He also acted in as well as directed films like Swarabhishekam, Pandurangadu, Narasimha Naidu, Lakshmi Narasimha and Seemasimham, Kuruthipunal, Kakkai Siraginilae and Bagavathi. Viswanath made his Bollywood debut with 1979 film Sargam, which is a remake of his 1976 Siri Siri Muvva. Some of his other popular Hindi films include Kaamchor, Shubh Kaamna, Jaag Utha Insan, Sanjog, Eeshwar and Dhanwaan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He was honoured with Padma Shri honour in 1992 and the Dada Saheb Phalke in 2017. Over the course of a career spanning over four decades, he won many other film awards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his condolences on the death of the filmmaker and called him the “stalwart of cinema”. He tweeted early Friday, “Saddened by the passing away of Shri K. Viswanath Garu. He was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director. His films covered various genres and enthralled audiences for decades. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10