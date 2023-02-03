Veteran Telugu filmmaker K Viswanath dies; Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Radikaa pay tributes: 'Man of timeless films'

The death of legendary filmmaker K Viswanath, whose contribution to Telugu cinema is unparalleled, has led to celebs pouring in their emotional tributes on social media. Celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Mammootty, Radikaa Sarath Kumar, Ravi Teja and Ram Gopal Varma took to social media to remember the auteur. Viswanath, 92, died on Thursday due to age-related ailments. Also read: Veteran Telugu filmmaker K Viswanath dies at 92

Remembering the late filmmaker, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who had worked with Viswanath in three iconic films, tweeted, “Salute to a master (sic).” He shared the photo of a handwritten note that read, “Kalathapasvi K Viswanath fully understood the transience of life and immortality of art. Hence, his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art. An ardent fan. Kamal Haasan (sic).”

Veteran Telugu actor Chiranjeevi tweeted, “Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti (sic).” Chiranjeevi had worked with Viswanath in Swayam Krushi and Subhalekha and Aapadbhandavadu. Chiranjeevi had visited Viswanath at his residence recently to celebrate his 92nd birthday.

Veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty, who had worked with Viswanath in Swathi Kiranam, tweeted, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Sri K Viswanath Garu. Had the privilege of being directed by him in Swathi Kiranam. My thoughts and prayers with his loved ones (sic).” Actor Radikaa Sarath Kumar, who had also worked in Swathi Kiranam and Swathi Muthyam, tweeted, “Viswanath garu. Shanti to a legend. A person in his own way leaves a huge vacuum of his art and thinking. Who made films with a purpose. Who was the calm in a storm. Will miss you dearly (sic).”

Actor Ravi Teja tweeted, “Disheartening to know about the tragic news of Vishwanath garu. Words may not suffice to express his loss. His contribution to Telugu Cinema will live on in our memories forever. My sincere condolences to his entire family & dear ones. OM SHANTI (sic).” Actor Allari Naresh, who worked in Viswanath’s last directorial project, wrote, “To have worked under his direction and to be a part of the industry that is his, is an honour. His loss is irreplaceable, his work is incomparable. RIP Guru K Viswanath garu, a legend in every way (sic).”

Filmmaker also paid his tribute in a series of tweets. On Friday, he tweeted, "Sad to hear about the passing of India’s 1st auteur director K Vishwanath... He is gone, but his films will live forever. He also tweeted, "His very own distinctive visual style and music and even more distinctive characterisations set in a culture and tradition which he deeply respects,is what makes K Vishwanath a true auteur. I hope he and his protégée Siri Vennela will have divine musical interaction in heaven."

