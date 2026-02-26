Rishab Shetty walks away when asked about Rashmika Mandanna's wedding to Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur on Tuesday morning. Rishab Shetty was asked about it.
Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married in Udaipur on Thursday morning (February 26) in the presence of their loved ones. The couple had a tight-knit wedding with only their closest friends and family in attendance. Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, who directed Rashmika’s debut Kannada film Kirik Party, was asked about the wedding and he chose not to respond.
Rishab Shetty refuses to comment on Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding
Rishab attended the concluding day of Sri Raghavendra Guruvaibhavotsava at Mantralayam after the launch of his next film, Jai Hanuman, directed by Prashanth Varma. He spoke to the press about how happy he was to be there and answered questions about his darshan, Jai Hanuman, and more.
He was also asked whether, like Rakshit Shetty, who happens to be Rashmika’s ex-fiancé and one of his closest friends, he would have a niche in devotional films. He responded that they’re all artists, and that it's good roles and opportunities that let them decide what they do. Later, when a reporter asked, “Sir, now Rashmika Mandanna is getting married. Did you get an invitation?” Rishab, who had been patiently answering questions until then, simply smiled, said “Thank you,” and walked away.
Rishab Shetty’s feud with Rashmika Mandanna
For the unversed, Rashmika got engaged to Rakshit, who is 13 years older than her, in 2017, when she was 21, and broke off the engagement in 2018. In 2023, while talking about her debut, Rashmika referred to her ex’s production house, Paramvah Studios, as ‘so-called production house’ while making air quotes. Seemingly taking offence, Rishab indirectly hit back at her when he said, “Aur mujhe ‘iss’ type ki actress (These types of actresses), I don’t like them. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers,” while making air quotes too.
Recently, another friend of Rakshit, who also worked on Kirik Party, Pramod Shetty, was also asked about the wedding, and he responded, “I haven't received Rashmika's wedding invitation yet. If I get it, I'll go. We know she won’t invite us, nothing new. As for Rakshit Shetty, he’s not a kid eating chocolate and sitting around feeling guilty about it.” Rashmika’s fans slammed him for his comments, calling them ‘cheap’.
The Virosh wedding
Vijay and Rashmika flew down to Udaipur with their friends on Monday after finally announcing their wedding on Sunday. Tuesday saw the ‘Virosh Premier League’ and pool games followed by sangeet. The haldi and mehendi ceremonies were held on Wednesday. The couple married at 10.10 AM on Thursday, with the ceremony beginning at 8 AM and have yet to release their wedding pictures. Tharun Bhascker, Rahul Ravindran, Eesha Rebba, Ashika Ranganath, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Shravya Varma and others are in attendance.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.