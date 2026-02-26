Rishab Shetty walks away when asked about Rashmika Mandanna's wedding to Vijay Deverakonda

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna got married in Udaipur on Thursday morning (February 26) in the presence of their loved ones. The couple had a tight-knit wedding with only their closest friends and family in attendance. Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty, who directed Rashmika’s debut Kannada film Kirik Party, was asked about the wedding and he chose not to respond. Rishab Shetty was asked if he was invited to Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding. (PTI)

Rishab Shetty refuses to comment on Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding Rishab attended the concluding day of Sri Raghavendra Guruvaibhavotsava at Mantralayam after the launch of his next film, Jai Hanuman, directed by Prashanth Varma. He spoke to the press about how happy he was to be there and answered questions about his darshan, Jai Hanuman, and more.

He was also asked whether, like Rakshit Shetty, who happens to be Rashmika’s ex-fiancé and one of his closest friends, he would have a niche in devotional films. He responded that they’re all artists, and that it's good roles and opportunities that let them decide what they do. Later, when a reporter asked, “Sir, now Rashmika Mandanna is getting married. Did you get an invitation?” Rishab, who had been patiently answering questions until then, simply smiled, said “Thank you,” and walked away.

Rishab Shetty’s feud with Rashmika Mandanna For the unversed, Rashmika got engaged to Rakshit, who is 13 years older than her, in 2017, when she was 21, and broke off the engagement in 2018. In 2023, while talking about her debut, Rashmika referred to her ex’s production house, Paramvah Studios, as ‘so-called production house’ while making air quotes. Seemingly taking offence, Rishab indirectly hit back at her when he said, “Aur mujhe ‘iss’ type ki actress (These types of actresses), I don’t like them. I prefer working with newcomers as they come with no barriers,” while making air quotes too.

Recently, another friend of Rakshit, who also worked on Kirik Party, Pramod Shetty, was also asked about the wedding, and he responded, “I haven't received Rashmika's wedding invitation yet. If I get it, I'll go. We know she won’t invite us, nothing new. As for Rakshit Shetty, he’s not a kid eating chocolate and sitting around feeling guilty about it.” Rashmika’s fans slammed him for his comments, calling them ‘cheap’.