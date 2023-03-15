RRR writer says Naatu Naatu's Oscars win not ultimate, gives example of Everything Everywhere All at Once

Writer-filmmaker Vijayendra Prasad, who had written the story of SS Rajamouli-directed RRR, feels a single Oscar win shouldn’t be considered the ultimate as the Academy Awards have so many other categories. On Monday, Naatu Naatu from RRR became the first song from an Indian production to bag an Oscar. Also read:

At the 2023 Oscars on March 12 (march 13 in India), Naatu Naatu was performed live and the performance earned a standing ovation. Actor Deepika Padukone had introduced the performance as the audience cheered her on every time she mentioned Naatu Naatu or RRR.

In an interview to Asianet Telugu, Prasad shared his reaction to RRR bringing India its first Oscar ever. When asked if bagging the Oscar is the ultimate validation, he told Asianet Telugu, “This is not the ultimate. There are so many categories in the Academy Awards. Look at the film Everything Everywhere All at Once which was nominated in 11 categories. It won in many categories. We need to work as hard as them. We (Indian cinema) should target other categories as well.”

The official Twitter handle of RRR had posted after the historic win at the Oscars, "We’re blessed that RRR movie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever Oscar in the Best Song Category with Naatu Naatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. (folded hands emoticon) Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! (red hearts emoticons) JAI HIND!" On winning the Oscar for Naatu Naatu, composer MM Keeravani said in his acceptance speech: “There was only one wish on my mind...RRR has to win ...the pride of every Indian...and it must put me on the top of the world."

Over the last few months, Naatu Naatu became a global phenomenon. In all its recent screenings in the US and other countries, the track got the audiences dancing in the aisles and cheering. Released last March in cinemas, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independent era. RRR follows two characters loosely based on the real-life Telugu revolutionary leaders Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR) and Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan), as they team up to challenge British officials.

