Sai Abhyankkar joins Allu Arjun starrer AA22xA6 as music director

Allu Arjun is currently busy shooting for his next big project. This high-budget action fantasy film is being directed by Atlee, known for helming Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. Tentatively titled AA22xA6, the film features Deepika Padukone as the female lead opposite Allu Arjun. It promises to be one of the biggest cinematic spectacles in recent times. Allu Arjun was last seen onscreen in Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Sai Abhyankkar confirmed as music director

Ever since the announcement of the project was made, fans were curious to know who would provide music for the film. It has now been confirmed that Sai Abhyankkar will serve as the music director.

On the composer’s birthday, Allu Arjun shared a heartfelt message on social media. “Many happy returns of the day to my brother SAK! Wishing you all the success and glory to unfold in the coming year,” he wrote.

The viral post has seemingly confirmed Abhyankkar as the music director for AA22xA6. The young composer, who recently delivered a hit with Dude (set to release on OTT next week), is now stepping into one of the biggest projects of his career.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the film’s album, expecting Abhyankkar to deliver chart-topping numbers that match Allu Arjun’s energetic style. The actor’s films are known for their music and dance sequences, raising excitement for this big collaboration.

Star-studded cast of AA22xA6

The film is being produced by Sun Pictures, known for their grand blockbusters.

It is being said that Mrunal Thakur might also be part of the film, but this has not been officially confirmed yet. There are also rumours that actor Vijay Sethupathi will appear in a special role, which would make the movie even more exciting thanks to his star power.

Directed by Atlee, AA22xA6 combines elements of fantasy, sci-fi and intense action.

It is being said that Allu Arjun will be playing multiple avatars in the film, portraying different generations of the same family. With themes of time travel, huge sets and cutting-edge visual effects, this film aims to deliver an epic cinematic experience.

With Allu Arjun’s star power, Atlee’s vision, and Sai Abhyankkar’s fresh musical talent, AA22xA6 is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema.

